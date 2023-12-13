Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 94.8%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 15th total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 300,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,076. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. Henderson Land Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

