Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 94.8%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 15th total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLDCY
Henderson Land Development Stock Performance
About Henderson Land Development
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Land Development
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.