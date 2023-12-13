Short Interest in i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Expands By 133.3%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

i3 Energy Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEEF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 183,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14. i3 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

