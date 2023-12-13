Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Declines By 88.7%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGXT remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Wednesday. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.43.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

