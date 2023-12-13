Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Expands By 75.4%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the November 15th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,814.0 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $9.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.66.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

