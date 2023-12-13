Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Expands By 75.4%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the November 15th total of 274,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,814.0 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $9.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.66.
About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
