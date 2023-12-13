Short Interest in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Grows By 1,750.0%

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Get Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.89. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.