Short Interest in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Declines By 67.9%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kidpik Stock Up 2.5 %

PIK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,438. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.03. Kidpik has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 49.32% and a negative return on equity of 118.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

About Kidpik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. ( NASDAQ:PIK Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.