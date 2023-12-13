Short Interest in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Declines By 40.5%

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leafly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leafly by 701.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Leafly by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period.

Leafly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLYW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432. Leafly has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

