Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Drops By 40.5%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mercari in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS MCARY remained flat at $8.86 on Wednesday. 76 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,441. Mercari has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

