Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Drops By 40.5%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mercari in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.
