Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Declines By 42.3%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 107.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 567,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 294,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 50,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,939. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $2.92. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 3,413.36% and a negative net margin of 3,776.10%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Motus GI from $24.75 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

