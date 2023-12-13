Short Interest in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Decreases By 48.6%

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the November 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Movano Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,313. Movano has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Movano alerts:

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Movano

Movano Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Movano by 290.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Movano in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Movano by 41.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.