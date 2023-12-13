Short Interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Drops By 57.7%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the November 15th total of 220,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 502,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTRK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 99,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.34. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 1,444.59% and a negative net margin of 261.48%. The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Ontrak in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

