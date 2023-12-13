Short Interest in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Declines By 40.9%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Prudential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 742,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Prudential has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

Get Prudential alerts:

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prudential by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,233,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after acquiring an additional 160,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.46) to GBX 1,500 ($18.83) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.77) to GBX 1,610 ($20.21) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.33) to GBX 1,460 ($18.33) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PUK

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.