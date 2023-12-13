Short Interest in SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Declines By 40.0%

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Stock Down 10.0 %

OTCMKTS SING traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 9,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.34. SinglePoint has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.