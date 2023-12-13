Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Grows By 8,500.0%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sompo Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. 18,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.45. Sompo has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

