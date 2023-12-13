Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Declines By 57.9%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.68. 36,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,622. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

About Sprott Focus Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.