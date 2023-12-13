Short Interest in TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Decreases By 42.7%

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of TBCCF remained flat at $32.46 on Wednesday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650. TBC Bank Group has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

