Short Interest in TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Decreases By 42.7%

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
TBC Bank Group Price Performance
Shares of TBCCF remained flat at $32.46 on Wednesday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,650. TBC Bank Group has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07.
About TBC Bank Group
