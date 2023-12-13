Short Interest in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Declines By 48.7%

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the November 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio Petroleum

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio Petroleum stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Trio Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trio Petroleum alerts:

Trio Petroleum Price Performance

Trio Petroleum stock remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 104,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,225. Trio Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Trio Petroleum Company Profile

Trio Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,300-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.