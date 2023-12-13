Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Grows By 1,800.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

UCB stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. 11,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. UCB has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.45.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

