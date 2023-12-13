Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declines By 98.8%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS UMICY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 71,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. Umicore has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

