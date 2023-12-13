Short Interest in VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Declines By 40.9%

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the November 15th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VaporBrands International Stock Down 4.2 %

VAPR traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 176,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,765. VaporBrands International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About VaporBrands International

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

