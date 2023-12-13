Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 63.0%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.27.
