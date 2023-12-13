Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Decreases By 63.0%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,257. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.27.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

