Short Interest in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Declines By 47.2%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the November 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VTEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VTEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTEX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

VTEX Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VTEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. VTEX has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.22 and a beta of 1.42.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. VTEX’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About VTEX

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.