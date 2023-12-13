Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 15,720.0% in November

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 15,720.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,371. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

