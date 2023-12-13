Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 15,720.0% in November

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a growth of 15,720.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,371. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Silver Tiger Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Tiger Metals
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Tiger Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Tiger Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.