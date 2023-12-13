Sourceless Price Reaches $0.0101 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $211.51 million and approximately $4,506.67 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016898 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,791.94 or 1.00018213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011048 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009687 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0106952 USD and is up 10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,868.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

