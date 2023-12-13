SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.33. 550,190 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 507,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 741,486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,029,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,762,000 after purchasing an additional 378,341 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 35,298.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 78,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,111,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

