SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.58

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 1702036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWTX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 95,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

