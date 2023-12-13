SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 46971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

