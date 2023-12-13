ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. 1,785,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,026. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

