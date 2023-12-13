ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $155.35. 1,819,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $158.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.