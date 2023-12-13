ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 163,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 634,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,846. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

