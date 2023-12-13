ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Corning by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,463,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,597,000 after buying an additional 90,203 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.