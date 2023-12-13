ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,835 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. 500,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,887. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.