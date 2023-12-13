ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 62,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4,257.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,444 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.21. 498,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,885. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

