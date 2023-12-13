Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Trading 10.9% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Free Report) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Stabilus Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31.
Stabilus Company Profile
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
