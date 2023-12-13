Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Trading Down 2.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 40,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 62,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

