Status Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Status has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $167.50 million and $6.88 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,794.71 or 0.99957213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011046 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009569 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,231,525 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,868,654,240.395406 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04145708 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $9,869,507.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

