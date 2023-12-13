Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Hits $6.46 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Steem has a market capitalization of $114.89 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,813.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00170614 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00546135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00393404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00115387 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,702,939 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

