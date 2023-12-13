Sterling Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 2,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,519. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.