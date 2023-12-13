Steven Allan Young Buys 1,250 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Allan Young purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$16,925.00.

NFI Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:NFI traded up C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.77. 74,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,823. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.98. NFI Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.3177966 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.46.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

