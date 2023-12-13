Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 18,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after buying an additional 401,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 278,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after buying an additional 194,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after buying an additional 169,056 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

