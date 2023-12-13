Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold accounts for 1.2% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 129,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,995. The stock has a market cap of $933.16 million, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

