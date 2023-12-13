Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Shares Up 75%

Shares of Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Get Free Report) shot up 75% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. 3,361,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,358% from the average session volume of 97,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Stratabound Minerals Stock Up 75.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project located in the Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of certain mineral claims that located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

