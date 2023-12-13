Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 25,117 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,885,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 1,418,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

