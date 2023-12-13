Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 8,636 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 426,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

