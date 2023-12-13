Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

