Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 516,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,125,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 459,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

