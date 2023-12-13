Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 333 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $183.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,314,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

