Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 3.2%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $54.86. 64,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 430,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GPCR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 1,200,991 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 195,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.