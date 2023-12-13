Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Acquires $10,350.00 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Summit Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 1,319,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.97. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

