Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.49). Approximately 818,451 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 340,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.53).

Superdry Stock Up 10.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.46. The firm has a market cap of £41.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores.

